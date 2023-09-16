Family of Jullebee Ranara ‘dismayed’ over length of conviction of killer in Kuwait

The family of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara has mixed emotions over the conviction of the teenage killer of the OFW in Kuwait.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, the family said they were dismayed over the length of imprisonment handed down by a Kuwaiti court to the suspect behind her killing.

A Kuwaiti juvenile court sentenced 17-year-old Ayed Al-Azmi, with a prison sentence of 15 years because he was a minor.

Ranara was raped, murdered, and burned by her employer’s son. An autopsy also revealed that she was pregnant at the time when she was killed.

“The justice my daughter received is not enough,” Norylnda Cabiles, Jullebee Ranara’s mother, said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

Cabiles and Jullebee’s brother, Mark Reyes, also said that they believed only life imprisonment for the accused could bring justice to Ranara, whose death left behind four children.

“Fifteen years? That seems too little because she lost her life and what was done to her was too much,” Reyes said in Filipino.

In an earlier statement, the DFA said that “the family of the OFW has been informed and is grateful for the assistance provided them by the government.”

The accused has 30 days to appeal the decision of the Kuwait’s Court of First Instance.

“We hope that the appeal process will be conducted fairly, and justice will be served accordingly,” President Bongbong Marcos said in a statement.