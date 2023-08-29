‘There must be consequences’: DILG chief wants ex-cop in QC road rage criminally charged

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said on Monday that criminal charges should be filed against the retired policeman who was captured on video hitting a cyclist on the head and pointing a handgun at him during an altercation in Quezon City.

After the Philippine National Police (PNP) revoked his gun license, Secretary Abalos remarked that consequences must be imposed on the former police officer identified as Wilfredo Gonzales.

“For the sake of a peaceful and orderly society, we cannot allow a culture of impunity. We cannot allow bullies to just go around intimidating people with deadly weapons. There must be consequences here,” said Abalos in a statement.

According to Abalos, even if Gonzales has already reached a settlement with the victim, criminal charges may still be filed even if the victim refuses to make a complaint.

“Even if the victim won’t testify, criminal cases can still be filed if another witness comes forward. For example, the person that took the viral video, or other bystanders during the incident, can establish that they were at the scene, and identify the perpetrator and the acts that he committed. At the very least, a case for alarm and scandal could be filed,” Abalos explained.

Meanwhile, Abalos, who chairs the National Police Commission (Napolcom), pledged that Napolcom will oversee the PNP’s response to the incident.

“In case of any inaction by the PNP’s handling officers, the PNP’s Internal Affairs Service would investigate. Napolcom may step in, if warranted. In any case, rest assured that Napolcom will do its utmost to pursue the cause of justice,” Abalos stated.

