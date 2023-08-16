NBA’s Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra excited to meet Filipino fans at Emirates Basketball Week

As teams from various countries gear up for the upcoming Emirates Basketball Week, the coaches of Team USA have expressed their excitement about experiencing the fervor of Filipino fans for the NBA.

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, Coach Steve Kerr shared insights into the significance of the ‘USA Showcase’ and the upcoming matches against teams such as Egypt, Greece, and Germany. According to Coach Kerr, these games play a vital role in preparing their squads for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

When asked about his anticipation for the upcoming game in Manila, Philippines, Coach Kerr stated, “I’m most excited about the Filipino fans because I know that basketball is a national sport. One of our coaches played professionally in the Philippines for three years, and he said that it’s some of the greatest atmospheres he’s ever been a part of because of the fans’ joy and love for the game. So that’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Coach Kerr.

Coach Erik Spoelstra, affectionately known as Coach Spo, also expressed his enthusiasm for being part of International Basketball Week and meeting Filipino basketball enthusiasts based in the UAE.

He remarked, “We’re all very honored to be part of this program. We’re excited to be able to come together and hopefully do something special together. I’m very excited, I’m proud to be American, and I’m also very proud of my Filipino heritage. I love to be able to combine both and see some family, and I’m genuinely very excited that our players and staff will see how passionate the fan base is in the Philippines. I think they kinda have an idea but they don’t really, so it’s gonna be fun.”

Responding to queries from fans of The Filipino Times, Coach Spo also revealed his fondness for Filipino cuisine, specifically mentioning his love for ‘lumpia’ and ‘pancit’.

“My uncle Tony makes great Lumpia. I grew up, they used to send it in the mail. They are in Laguna now. But when they were raising their kids, they live in Wisconsin and they would make lumpia and send it frozen so we get it like once a month. My mom used to make good pancit and I used to just munch on that all the time. But she’s retired from cooking so she doesn’t do that anymore,” said Coach Spo to The Filipino Times.

As the USA team readies for their match in Manila on August 26, Coach Spo emphasized his excitement about reuniting with family and potentially catching a game.

“This is a global game, obviously, and we are to be a part of this world and competition. It’s exciting we’re all going to be in the same place. As I said, the fan base is going to be awesome. If I can catch a game, I can try. Just to have fun. I feel very fortunate to be able to call this a career, from this round ball, four lines, two baskets, and be able to travel the world just like we are now. And then, to be in Manila for the championship is such a blessing, but the game teaches you so many different lessons. We all want to be at the top level, but it doesn’t matter what level you’re playing if somebody imports values to learn from the game. The importance of teamwork, sacrifice, coming together for a common good, all those things are meaningful,” said Coach Spo.

The sentiments of NBA Coaches Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra resonate deeply in their shared excitement to engage with Filipino basketball enthusiasts.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the ‘USA Basketball Showcase,’ featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team’s matches against Greece and Germany at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island from August 18 to 20.

As part of the ‘International Basketball Week,’ additional matches have been announced, including Egypt, Lebanon, and Mexico facing off on August 17 and 18 at the Etihad Arena.

Abu Dhabi has emerged as a premier sports tourism destination in recent times, making history in 2022 by hosting the NBA for the first time with pre-season games between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks at the Etihad Arena. Returning this year, the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 presented by ADQ will feature the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves competing on October 5 and 7 at the same venue.

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to take on Greece and Germany on August 18 and 20, respectively, with Germany and Greece also slated for a match on August 19 at the Etihad Arena.

Lebanon, Egypt, and Mexico will engage in two matches at the Etihad Arena, with Lebanon playing against Egypt on August 17, followed by Lebanon facing Mexico on August 18.

You can learn more and purchase your tickets at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae