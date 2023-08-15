Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Maria ranks 2nd as most popular name in the world

A recent study that sheds light on global naming trends has unveiled that the first name “Mohammed” takes the top spot as the most popular name worldwide.

The study, conducted by the Global Index Twitter account, delved into a wide range of subjects including economics, art & culture, science, technology, sports, travel, politics, and military affairs.

According to the findings, an impressive 133,349,300 individuals bear the name Mohammed, making it the frontrunner in the popularity contest.

Following closely is the name “Maria,” with a significant 61,134,526 individuals carrying this name. Not far behind, “Nushi” secures the third position with 55,898,624 people sporting the name.

The list of well-loved names doesn’t end there. Notable mentions include “Jose,” “Wei,” “Ahmed,” “Yan,” “Ali,” “John,” and “David.” The study goes on to highlight that names like “Li,” “Abdul,” “Ana,” “Ying,” and “Michael” also sit within the top 15 most popular first names across the globe.

This diverse range of names owes its popularity to a variety of factors, including cultural traditions, religious ties, historical influences, and linguistic preferences. The prominence of the name “Muhammad” also underlines the rapid growth of Islam as a global religion.

One noteworthy aspect is the age demographic associated with these names. Muslims, as the study highlights, boast a notably youthful median age of 24 (as of 2015), which is more than seven years younger than non-Muslims’ median age of 32.

Here’s the rundown of the Most Popular First Names in the World:

  • Mohammed – 133,349,300
  • Maria – 61,134,526
  • Nushi – 55,898,624
  • Jose – 29,946,427
  • Wei – 17,145,807
  • Ahmed – 14,916,476
  • Yan – 14,793,356
  • Ali – 14,763,733
  • John – 14,323,797
  • David – 13,429,576
  • Li – 13,166,162
  • Abdul – 12,163,978
  • Ana – 12,091,132
  • Ying – 12,047,080
  • Michael – 11,471,765

The study not only offers insight into global naming preferences but also serves as a reflection of our diverse world, where names carry significant cultural and social meaning.

