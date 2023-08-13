DepEd confirms continuation of K to 12 Program

The Department of Education (DepEd) has clarified that the K to 12 Program will persist and not to be “abolished” despite the introduction of the new curriculum for Kindergarten to Grade 10 (K to 10), in accordance with legal mandates.

During the launch on Thursday, DepEd Undersecretary and Spokesperson Michael Poa clarified that there is an ongoing K to 12 framework, alongside the newly reviewed MATATAG curriculum for K to 10.

“Nagkakaroon ng confusion na when we launch the K to 10 curriculum, may sector ng publiko na iniisip na wala na tayong K to 12,” Poa said in a press briefing.

“Meron pa rin po tayong K to 12. Nauna lang ma-review, ma-repaso at maisagawa itong MATATAG or itong bagong curriculum for K to 10,” he added.

DepEd introduced the MATATAG K to 10 Curriculum as part of the K to 12 Program, after a comprehensive review of the Kindergarten to Grade 10 curriculum.

To recall, Republic Act 10533 or the K to 12 Program was established during the administration of former president Benigno Aquino III. It mandated a 12-year basic education curriculum in the Philippines, replacing the previous 10-year cycle.

Comprised of Kindergarten and 12 years of basic education, the K to 12 Program encompasses one year of Kindergarten, six years of primary education (Grades 1 to 6), four years of Junior High School (Grades 7 to 10), and two years of Senior High School (Grades 11 and 12). Its objectives include cultivating a solid grasp of concepts and skills, nurturing lifelong learners, and preparing graduates for higher education, skills development, employment, and entrepreneurship.