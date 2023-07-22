UAE Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment launches 11th Nat’l Dialogue for Climate Ambition

The Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment has organized the 11th National Dialogue for Climate Ambition with Emirates Driving Company, focusing on decarbonizing ground mobility and enhancing sustainability in the UAE’s transport sector.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, stressed the UAE’s determination to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 through collaboration with all sectors, with the theme “Accelerating the Shift; Decarbonising Ground Mobility.”

Fifteen companies from manufacturing, finance, and energy sectors pledged carbon emission reduction goals, joining the Climate Responsible Companies’ Pledge. The dialogue aims to raise sectoral climate ambition in line with the UAE’s climate goals and international commitments.

“The private sector is a strategic partner for the UAE to achieve a reduction in emissions in various sectors and to work on building a pioneering model for the country’s climate action. The pledge by a new batch of companies to reduce their emissions is an important step to highlight the sector’s seriousness and the country’s concrete steps towards achieving climate neutrality during the Year of Sustainability and before the country hosts the COP28 conference at the end of this year,” Almheiri said in her speech.

“Through cooperation, the United Arab Emirates can achieve various vital objectives, among the most important of which is achieving the Net Zero target by 2050 and building a more sustainable and competitive future and a more flexible economy for us and future generations,” she added.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between Emirates Driving Company and CarbonSifr, solidifying their commitment to carbon neutrality and introducing “Green driving license packages.”

Discussions focused on reducing carbon emissions and implementing sustainable practices in the transport sector to combat climate change.