Sharjah begins electric vehicle testing

Sharjah Taxi, a division of Osool Transport Solutions, has initiated testing of its first electric vehicles at Sharjah International Airport.

This pioneering effort aims to promote eco-friendly transportation in Sharjah, with the ambitious goal of achieving carbon-free public transportation by 2050.

In a statement released on Thursday, Khaled Al Kindi, Acting General Manager of Osool Transport Solutions, has affirmed the company’s dedication to offering eco-friendly transportation services and embracing sustainability and environmental preservation.

“This vehicle aligns with our commitment to providing environmentally friendly transportation and reflects our dedication to sustainability and environmental preservation,” Al Kindi said.

The Skywell electric vehicle presents an environmentally conscious and secure mode of transportation, effectively reducing harmful carbon emissions while ensuring the highest levels of customer comfort and safety.

Launched in early June 2023, the experiment seeks to assess the vehicle’s key advantages and suitability within a luxury fleet while adhering to global standards of comfort, safety, and security.

Moreover, Al Kindi emphasized the company’s dedication to enhancing the transportation experience for customers, prioritizing their comfort and safety above all else.

Sharjah Taxi is proactively expanding the network of electric charging stations throughout the emirate to accommodate various electric vehicles, ensuring convenience for users. Additionally, the company plans to explore new vehicle models that can deliver optimal economic and environmental outcomes.