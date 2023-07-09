O! Millionaire Eid Special Episode 59 Winners Featuring Lifestyle Consultant Asmi Ahmad on Forest Conservation

The O! Millionaire Eid Special Episode 59, with the special guest Asmi Ahmad, aired live on the official Facebook and YouTube accounts of O! Millionaire on June 29, 2023. In celebration of Eid, O! Millionaire welcomes a new guest to share her knowledge and graceful presence with the community. The charismatic host Maradona was joined by Asmi, who is a lifestyle consultant and health icon. Together, they explored the remarkable benefits trees provide to our planet and its inhabitants.

The report feature of Episode 59 shed light on the significance of safeguarding our forests. These majestic trees have witnessed the passage of time and have become vital habitats for numerous species, including birds, mushrooms, rabbits, and even wild animals like lions and leopards. Saving trees is not only essential for carbon sequestration but also for providing shelter, shade, fruits, and more to a diverse range of life forms.

The Seven-Number Winning Combination for Episode 59

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GMT +4) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

During the Episode 59 Draw held on June 29, 2023, the winning numbers that emerged as the lucky combination are 7, 8, 10, 13, 14, 33, and 39. The Green Certificate ID for this episode is 4Q2F 9P6E. Participants who match all seven numbers stand a chance to win the incredible Grand Prize and make their dreams come true.

In addition to witnessing the exhilarating Grand Draw and Raffle Draw live, winners can immediately confirm if they have won a prize by logging into their accounts on https://www.omillionaire.com and checking their wallets. The awarded amount will be displayed in their balance. If they Doubled the Grand Prize and successfully matched all seven numbers, they will be taking home an astounding 158 million dirhams.

For those who missed the live airing, the replay of Episode 59 is now available for viewing on the official O! Millionaire YouTube channel. Join us as we explore the importance of forest conservation and witness the excitement of the draw.

The #OMillionaire Eco-Friendly Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/OMillionaire.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos, as the draw’s results are broadcasted live on both YouTube and Facebook. It continues fostering unwavering credibility and trust among its audience. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.

Episode 59 of O! Millionaire has once again highlighted the power of the green initiative and the importance of conserving our forests. By bringing together participants in an exciting draw, O! Millionaire aims to inspire action and create awareness about environmental issues. Join us in the upcoming episodes as we continue to provide opportunities for participants to win big while making a positive impact on our planet. Together, we can build a greener and brighter future for all.