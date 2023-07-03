Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Twitter limits number of tweets users can view each day

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos14 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

Twitter owner Elon Musk has announced that the social media platform is imposing a temporary cap on the number of tweets that accounts can see each day.

In a tweet on Saturday, Musk said unverified users will be able to view as many as 600 posts daily while Twitter Blue subscribers can see 6,000 posts.

“To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:

– Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day,” Musk wrote.

According to a Bloomberg report, users have started reporting issues accessing the social media site earlier Saturday, after they were prompted that they have exceeded their “rate limit.”

The move came after other restrictions were put in place earlier this week, when Twitter required users to sign in to their account in order to view tweets and profiles. Musk noted that the procedure was temporary and was enacted to curb “pillaged” data.

Musk has made a series of changes to Twitter ever since buying the company and stepping in as CEO last year.

