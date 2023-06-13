Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Pokwang seeks deportation of former partner Lee O’Brian

Comedian Pokwang has taken legal action by filing a petition for the deportation of her former partner, Lee O’Brian, who is the father of their youngest child, Malia.

Accompanied by her legal counsel, Atty. Ralph Calinisan, Pokwang lodged the petition on Tuesday. ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe reported that Pokwang’s representatives assert that O’Brian is currently residing in the country on a tourist visa and lacks the necessary work permit.

In March, Pokwang had already consulted with Calinisan regarding their youngest child. In a social media post, she expressed her determination, saying, “I won’t give up on you, my child @malia_obrian. If I was able to raise your sister on my own, I will work even harder and be stronger for you and your sister.” She accompanied the post with the hashtag #tuloylanglabanparasakinabukasan.

 

The decision to seek O’Brian’s deportation follows Pokwang’s revelation that their business dispute had caused the breakdown of their relationship.

Furthermore, she alleged that O’Brian had failed to provide any financial support for their daughter and referred to him as a “palamunin” (freeloader).

Although Pokwang had previously stated that their separation in November 2021 occurred amicably, the circumstances have evidently changed.

The couple initially met while working on the TFC movie “Edsa Woolworth” and began their relationship in 2015.

