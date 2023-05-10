Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dumpsite to bike park: QC turns Payatas dumpsite to eco-friendly park

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Mayor Joy Belmonte

The local government of Quezon City has opened a new eco-friendly bike park at the Payatas Controlled Disposal Facility (PCDF) as part of its efforts to have more green and open spaces for its residents.

In a statement released on Monday, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said: “The Payatas Controlled Disposal Facility Bike Park is a worldwide proof that Quezon City can build safe and green communities. What used to be a mountain of garbage, is now clean and can be used for entertainment and sightseeing.”

The move comes as part of Belmonte’s 14-point agenda to build a “liveable, green, and sustainable city.”

The PCDF Bike Park has four designated routes with asphalt roads and off-road trails.

It consists of a 900-meter “Beginner Route” with three detours, leading to the “View Deck Route” with a scenic view of the sights, while the other two are the “Beginner Trail,” and the “Perimeter Trail” which has trails for mountain biking, gravel routes, and mild steep ascents and descents.

Aside from the bike park, the PCDF also has a bamboo park, dog park, open-air museum, plant nursery and others.

The city is set to conduct a Geotechnical Investigation and Slope Stability Analysis at the PCDF, led by the Quezon City Engineering Department and Woodfields Consultants Inc. to ensure the safety of the area.

To recall, Belmonte ordered the creation of a Technical Working Group in 2020 tasked for the redevelopment of the former dumpsite and transforming it into a public open space for recreational and environmental awareness purposes.

