Philippine delegation joins Arabian Travel Market 2023 to boost tourism and investment promotion

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines is participating in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, a leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East. The event is on May 1-4, 2023, at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE.

This year’s ATM has the theme, “Working Towards Net Zero”, which explores environmentally friendly travel trends and identifies the potential strategies for growth within specific sectors in the industry.

The Philippines’ participation in ATM 2023 aims to promote the country as a leisure, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and investment destination, reconnect with partners in the Middle East, and develop sales leads and commercial connections with consumers from the Middle East.

The Philippine delegation is being led by Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Shereen Gail Uy-Pamintuan, TPB’s Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, and DOT Region III.

It also includes representatives from Philippine Retirement Authority, lawmakers from Batangas, Bohol, Cebu, and Surigao del Norte, and private sector companies such as Annset Holidays, Inc., Atlantis Hotel, Atmosphere Resort and Spa, Blue Horizons Travel and Tours, Cebu Pacific Air, CTPH Lifestyle and Travel Services, Divaishnavi International Inc., Earth Explorers, JLT Travel and Tours, Okada Manila, Philippine Airlines, Pink Lily Travel & Tours Inc., The Lind Boracay, Ties That Travel, Travelite Travel and Tours, and Via.com.

Dr. Karen Remo, the CEO and founder of New Perspective Media, the publisher of the largest Filipino news agency in the United Arab Emirates, The Filipino Times, is also in attendance to show support for the Philippine delegation.

“We are promoting our daily flight of Dubai to Manila. And apart from that, we also have other points from the Middle East to the Philippines. We have daily flights from Riyadh to Manila, and five times a week from Doha, Qatar to Manila. And also, another point in KSA, from Dammam to Manila, also five times a week,” shared Josh Vasquez, Area Manager of PAL in the United Arab Emirates.

Among the representatives marketing the Philippines in the Arabian Travel Market is Oliver Mischo, the International Sales Manager of Atmosphere Resorts.

Mischo is a German who has stayed in the Philippines for almost 11 years. When asked what made him stay in the Philippines and even promote the country’s top destinations, he answered: “The Filipinos.”

“I have been traveling before and been traveling in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, but I never had such close friendships with the Filipinos I have now. So, Filipinos’ hospitality is amazing and somehow, I got stuck. For me as a non-Filipino, it’s exciting to tell them about the diversity of the Philippines” said Mischo.

Atmosphere Resorts is one of the leading luxury boutique resorts in the Philippines. With 44 rooms, they have various room categories for any family type. They have access to Apo Islands which is fantastic for snorkeling and diving.

The exhibitor in the Philippine booth includes first-time exhibitors such as Earth Explorers.

“We are based in Bohol and we are doing diving and travel services, we offer services across the country. We have been catering to guests from the UAE and we are very excited to welcome clients,” said Engr. Jermaysa “Mice” Tin.

One of the largest airlines carriers in the country, Philippines Airlines was represented by their Area Managers including Mr. Josh Vasquez of UAE, Ricky Solomon L. Pacquing Country Manager of KSA, Marvin Aranzanso of Eastern Province KSA (Dammam), and Agnes Pagaduan of Qatar.

“We are promoting our daily flight from Dubai to Manila. And apart from that, we also have other points from the Middle East to the Philippines. We have daily flights from Riyadh to Manila, and five times a week from Doha, Qatar to Manila. And also, another point in KSA, from Dammam to Manila, also five times a week,” shared Josh Vasquez, Area Manager of PAL in the United Arab Emirates.

Also expanding its presence in the Middle East is OKADA Manila, the largest integrated resort and casino in the Philippines.

“We are a 42-hectare complex which is right smack at the city center of Manila and only a 10-minute drive away from the airport. We are granted a 5-star hotel status by Forbes for the past 4 years in a row now,” said Mr. Carlo Baldonido, Assistant Director of OKADA Manila.

The event is expected to receive more than 30,000 visitors and buyers with over 1,000 exhibitors across 150 countries.

Here’s a complete list of the delegates from the Philippines taking part in the Arabian Travel Market this year:

MAIN EXHIBITORS

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

Undersecretary Shereen Gail Uy-Pamintuan – Administration and Finance

Atty. Glaiza G. Sarmiento (Chief – DOT, LLU)

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM – REGION 3

Chriselle May Yambao – Supervising Tourism Operations Officer

PHILIPPINE RETIREMENT AUTHORITY

Mervin Magbuhat – Division Chief Ill, Client Relations and Program Development Division, Marketing Department

Atty. Roela Dela Peña – OIC – Division Chief III, Advertising and Promotions Division, Marketing Department

TOURISM PROMOTIONS BOARD

COO Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles

Teresita Landan – Manager, Domestic Promotions Department

Marivic Sevilla – Acting Head, International Promotions Department

Ramon Julian De Veyra – Market Specialist IV,

Europe, Africa, Middle East and India

Nerissa Jean Cruz – Market Specialist III, Europe, Africa, Middle East and India Division

Krisandra Cheung – Creative Specialist III, Branding Division

CO-EXHIBITORS

AIRLINES (2 COMPANIES / 4 DELEGATES)

CEBU PACIFIC

Riad Shah

Mary Geraldin Salatan

GSA Sales Manager

GSA Sales Supervisor

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

Khristine Anne Treves

Christian Castrillo

Accounts Manager

Accounts Manager

TOUR OPERATORS (9 COMPANIES/ 14 DELEGATES)

ANNSET HOLIDAYS INC.

Serafina S. Joven, President

Jenny Rose Valenzuela, Senior Account Officer

BLUE HORIZON TRAVEL AND TOURS

Marjorie Aquino, Head of Sales and Marketing

CTph TOURS

Nihma Karay, President and Owner

DIVAISHNAVI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Stephanie Villahermosa, Managing Director

Stephen Ralph Villahermosa, Operations Assistant

EARTH EXPLORERS

Jermaysa Tin, Owner

JLT TRAVEL AND TOURS

Erlinda Tan, President/COO

James Tan, General Manager

TIES THAT TRAVEL

Gilda Padua, Owner

TRAVELITE TRAVEL AND TOURS, CO.

Matt Poonin, General Manager

Pio Sanchez

VIA.COM

Ramesh Samineni, President

Francis Mozon, Sr. Manager Hotels and Holidays

HOTELS/RESORTS/OTHERS (4 COMPANIES/5 DELEGATES)

ATLANTIS HOTEL

Roni Ben Aharon, Sales and Marketing

ATMOSPHERE RESORTS AND SPA

Oliver Mischo, Sales Manager

OKADA MANILA

Diana Francis Vallada, Manager

Marilyn Fajardo, Senior Sales Manager

THE LIND BORACAY

Verniza Geronga, Director of Sales