Win your best life for as low as AED 25 with O! Millionaire’s raffle draw

A brand-new environmental initiative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is eyed to create a state-of-the-art Oasis Park, the world’s sustainable green park.

For as low as AED25, UAE residents can take part of the green initiative and win up to AED 100,000,000.

Each entry gives the participant a Green Certificate, the first-ever greenest draw on earth, attracting locals, overseas workers, and participants from more than 45 countries.

After purchasing a Green Certificate, participants must select their seven lucky numbers ranging from one to 44.

If all the seven numbers match in the draw, the participant wins the Grand Prize of over AED70,000,000. The Grand Prize will automatically increase by AED500,000 each week if it’s not won.

During the raffle draw on Thursday, Argie Monteroso, one of the players, shared how “fun” and “heart-stopping” it was to witness a live draw.

“Having the chance to watch O! Millionaire’s live draw is really fun and heart-stopping at the same time. It also proves that they are legitimate and offers the chance to win, specially to us OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), to improve our lives by winning the raffle,” said Monteroso.

On the other hand, O! Millionaire’s Eid special guest Rico Mondejar, Founder of Tatak Pinoy, urged OFWs to join the draw in the hopes to get out of the impoverished life.

“This is the alternative for you to stay longer in a foreign country. Imagine AED25 lang nakakatulong ka pa sa worthy cause,” Mondejar told The Filipino Times.

The raffle draw is held every Thursday at 8:00pm on their YouTube channel.

Those interested to join can purchase their Green Certificates at https://omillionaire.com/.