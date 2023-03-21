UAE becomes Ayala Land’s fastest growing international market with 157% revenue growth in 2022

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), the largest property developer in the Philippines, marks its 10th anniversary in the UAE with a growth of 157 per cent, surpassing all other international sales and making it the company’s fastest-growing international market.

With a diversified real estate portfolio and growing demand for investments from overseas Filipinos and foreigners from the Middle East region, ALI has registered AED 7 billion income in the UAE in 2022, compared to AED 2.7 billion a year earlier.

ALI’s overall reservation sales rose to P104.9 billion, a 14 per cent YoY increase, with UAE-based Filipinos leading the pack as the most active buyers. Globally, the surge in sales from overseas Filipinos and foreigners increased by 59 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.

This, along with the full reopening of the Philippine economy, enabled ALI to post a consolidated revenue of P126.2 billion, 19 per cent higher than the previous year while its net income stood at P18.6 billion, 52 per cent higher.

Anna Maria Margarita Dy, Ayala Land Executive Vice President, who led the high delegation visit from Ayala Land to the UAE, said: “Empowering overseas Filipinos through smart investments is not just a commitment, it’s a responsibility. That is why Ayala Land is proud to be at the forefront of securing a brighter future for them. We are also very pleased to see a growing number of foreign investors from the UAE, which is truly a world-class cosmopolitan and commercial hub. As we mark a decade of presence in the UAE, we reaffirm our promise to continue enriching lives of more Filipinos and making Philippines a preferred real estate investment destination for all.”

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Alfonso A. Ver, said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Ayala Land on its 10th Anniversary and express my hope that Filipinos in the UAE would continue to make wise investments, particularly in the property sector, to ensure that the fruits of their labour are put to optimal use.”

Bing Gumboc, President, Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. (ALISI) said: “As we witness the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, we at Ayala Land are also excited to showcase how Ayala Land integrates eco-efficient practices into all of its developments, from responsible land acquisition and green building design to sustainable construction practices and management.”

Ayala Land’s sustainable developments are highlighted by Dy in her keynote speech at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects Summit & Awards in the Middle East on March 17.

ALISI also showcased in-demand investment opportunities in the Philippines, one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, in a series of roadshows from March 17 to 19 in Swissotel Al Ghurair in Dubai and continuing the series of events from March 24 to 26 in the Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Manuel Arbues, Regional Head of ALISI, said: “Filipinos in the UAE have become more empowered today more than ever. And foreign investors’ confidence has strengthened over the years. Key to that is Ayala Land’s developments that are designed to cater to their evolving needs and dynamic lifestyles. We’re proud to be part of their journey and look forward to creating more homes that they’ll love.”

According to a national survey by The Filipino Times presented at the Global Business Forum during Expo 2020 in Dubai, an overwhelming 96 per cent of Filipinos in the UAE expressed positivity towards the continuous expansion and prosperity of the UAE economy in the next 12 months. The survey also revealed that 89 per cent of respondents are confident that their companies’ growth will result in increased salaries or compensation packages the following year.

A significant 80 per cent of Filipinos residing in the UAE have expressed a strong interest in investing within the next year, bolstered by increased income, and improved financial knowledge.