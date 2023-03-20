Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Miss Grand Philippines officially opens applications for aspirants

Courtesy of: Miss Grand Philippines

Miss Grand Philippines (MGPH) has opened its doors for applications for the upcoming 2023 pageant, where female applicants aged between 18 to 28 years old are welcome to join.

In a Facebook post, the pageant, whose license is now under ALV Pageant Circle under talent manager Arnold Vegafria, made the announcement and the requirements for aspirants.

According to the post, applications are open to female candidates who are at least 5’4″ in height, a Filipino citizen, a Philippine Passport Holder, and have never been married nor borne a child.

Those who meet the requirements are requested to submit an accomplished application form, as well as one full body, swimsuit, and headshot photos at [email protected]

As of this writing, the deadline for the application period is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol is one of the pageant’s expected aspirants as she confirmed in an interview with Boy Abunda last month that she will be joining MGPH.

The titleholder will then represent the Philippines in the Miss Grand International pageant.

