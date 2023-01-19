Jennica Garcia thankful for ABS-CBN opportunity, disclosed initial plans to become OFW

Actress Jennica Garcia revealed in a recent interview that she had considered becoming an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) before landing a role in the new ABS-CBN series “Dirty Linen.”

Garcia shared that she had taken a seven-year break from acting and struggled to find work upon her return to the industry.

“Bale seven years po akong nag-artista. Seven years din po akong tumigil. Pagbalik ko po nakagawa ako ng isang proyekto tapos wala na pong sumunod and it was almost six months of no work,” Garcia said.

She said that the thought of becoming an OFW to provide for her two daughters had crossed her mind.

“Iniisip ko na rin po nu’n na okay lang kapag hindi ako nabigyan. Mag-o-OFW na lang po ako. Ito lang ang alam ko na trabaho e, ang pag-aartista. Ang isa ko na lang pong naiisip ay mag-ibang bansa,”she said.

However, she decided to reach out to ABS-CBN and audition for the role, following advice from her mother, Jean Garcia.

“Wala po akong kilala sa ABS. Hindi ko po makalimutan ‘yung sinabi sa akin ni mama dati, matagal na ‘yun. Sabi niya, ‘Anak, just in case na maisip mo na gusto mo with ABS-CBN, gusto ko alam mo na Sir Deo is a very trusted friend of mine. You can go to him,” she said.

“Nu’ng time po na ‘yun naisip ko, sige ito na kakapalan ko na ‘yung mukha ko. Alam ko na they didn’t think of me when our writers were making Lala into the character that she is today. Pinag-igihan ko po talaga kasi para sa ‘kin ang dami kong kailangan patunayan at ayoko mapahiya si Sir Deo,” she added.

Garcia said that her goal in taking the role was to prove herself and not disappoint those who had given her the opportunity. Her performance has received praise from her co-stars.

“Ang goal ko ang maiisip ng mga boss ko, ‘tama, dapat siya nga si Lala,’” she added.