Twitter lays off more staff handling global content moderation

Twitter has undergone another round of staff cuts, this time affecting employees in the trust and safety team and the unit responsible for hate speech and harassment.

The layoffs, which took place in the Dublin and Singapore offices, included the head of site integrity for the Asia-Pacific region and Twitter’s senior director of revenue policy. Workers on teams dealing with policy on misinformation, global appeals, and state media were also reportedly let go.

According to Ella Irwin, Twitter’s vice president of trust and safety, some cuts were made to the trust and safety team, but the teams responsible for daily content moderation were not affected. Irwin also stated that some of the layoffs occurred in areas with the insufficient volume going forward or where it made sense to consolidate.

This latest round of layoffs follows a significant reduction in staff in November, when Twitter laid off around 3,700 employees as a cost-cutting measure. This was followed by hundreds of additional resignations. The company has faced criticism and a lawsuit alleging that it disproportionately targeted female employees in the November layoffs.