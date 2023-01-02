3,000 OFWs affected by NAIA technical glitch- DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers said that it assisted some 3,000 overseas Filipino workers who have been affected by technician glitch at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said they have assisted stranded OFWs to rebook their flights mostly had flights supposedly going to the Middle East and other Asian countries.

“By our count, roughly around 3,000 OFWs were assisted with their rebooking insofar as getting themselves flights today and up to the next two or three days is concerned,” he said.

Over 280 flights have been affected on New Year’s Day following the power supply problem.

Cacdac told ANC that many of the affected OFWs were given assistance by their airlines and recruitment agencies.

They also provided aid in terms of food, transport, and hotel accommodation.

Cacdac said around 400 of these OFWs stranded at NAIA while others were at the Clark and Mactan airport.