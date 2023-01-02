Latest NewsNewsTFT News

3,000 OFWs affected by NAIA technical glitch- DMW

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers said that it assisted some 3,000 overseas Filipino workers who have been affected by technician glitch at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said they have assisted stranded OFWs to rebook their flights mostly had flights supposedly going to the Middle East and other Asian countries.

“By our count, roughly around 3,000 OFWs were assisted with their rebooking insofar as getting themselves flights today and up to the next two or three days is concerned,” he said.

Over 280 flights have been affected on New Year’s Day following the power supply problem.

Cacdac told ANC that  many of the affected OFWs were given assistance by their airlines and recruitment agencies. 

They also provided aid in terms of food, transport, and hotel accommodation.

Cacdac said around 400 of these OFWs stranded at NAIA while others were at the Clark and Mactan airport.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

NAIAlast na

NAIA updates: what we know about why PH airspace was shut

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS RECEIPT

VIRAL: New Year’s Eve resto bill in Dubai for 18 pax costs P9.4 million

4 hours ago
NAIA

Ople orders OWWA, DMW Posts to continue assisting all OFWs affected by flight disruptions 

6 hours ago
TFT NEWS engine

Airline ground crew tragically sucked into engine

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button