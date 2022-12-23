Christmas Miracle story: Fabiola, the Simbang Gabi baby

What are the chances that you meet someone at church with the exact same day and year of your birth?

Dubai-based couple Ronald and Magnolia Sagarino shared with The Filipino Times their Simbang Gabi miracle story which seemed to have been taken straight from a movie or a book.

Born on the same dates and both serving as volunteers at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ronald and Magnolia felt an instant connection.

“We would like to believe that our union as a married couple is destined and blessed by the father almighty. We met each other here in Saint Mary’s while serving the Lord. I, as an assigned photographer for the Filipino Mass while my wife was a lector and an editor and contributor for the Filcom website,” shared Roland Sagarino.

But as expected, life isn’t always flowers and chocolates.

“When we got married in 2018, I have a medical condition that prevented me from getting pregnant. Actually, hindi pa kami mag asawa, may sakit na ako. But with the grace of our Lord, my husband, my then boyfriend, embraced everything in me and with me, at yon na nga, naging mag asawa kami,” said Magnolia Sagarino.

Despite this circumstance, the couple said that they remained steadfast in God’s promise and made ‘Joshua 24:15’ their guiding principle.

“And if you be unwilling to serve the LORD, choose this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your fathers served in the region beyond the river, or the gods of the Am’orites in whose land you dwell; but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.” -Joshua 24:15

They continued to serve in the Church, both the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish and in the Filipino Community.

“In December 2018, I was declared ‘healed’ by my specialist and free from my medications, in short, dumating na ang araw na aming pinakahihintay, pwede na kaming magka-baby. Tamang-tama, novena para sa Simbang Gabi. Napakarami naming energy para mag-serve during Simbang Gabi, pero isa ang usapan naming mag-asawa, that during consecration of each of the Simbang Gabi, hihilingin namin kay Lord na sana magka-baby na kami,” said Magnolia Sagarino.

Months after completing the Simbang Gabi, the couple found out that God has granted their Christmas wish and have received their miracle baby.

“On January 2020, our baby Fabiola was gifted to us. We often boast to our friends that she is a Simbang Gabi Baby! Nothing compares to the joy of parenthood. Walang kasing saya at ligaya. We would like to think na ‘reward’ ang aming anak sa aming mag asawa dahil sa pagsusumikap naming maging mabubuting tao at Kristyano,” said Magnolia.

Their message to other hopeful couples this Christmas 2022: “Always remain faithful and obedient to God. He keeps his promises and loves all of us His children.”

Psalms 34:17-19

Tinutugon ng Panginoon ang panalangin ng mga matuwid, at inililigtas sila sa lahat ng mga suliranin. Malapit ang Panginoon sa mga may bagbag na puso, at tinutulungan niya ang mga nawawalan ng pag-asa. Marami ang paghihirap ng mga matuwid, ngunit inililigtas sila ng Panginoon sa lahat ng ito.

“Advance Merry Christmas po sa inyong lahat! Hiling naming ang ating Simbang Gabi ay magdulot sa atin ng Paghihilom, Pagpapala at Pagmamahalan,” said Magnolia and Roland Sagarino.