Marcos admin’s “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino” Program aims to provide affordable homes for 6 million Filipinos

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has made a commitment to build at least one million low-cost housing units per year as part of his administration’s efforts to address the housing backlog in the country. Marcos made this pledge during the groundbreaking of the Palayan City Township Housing Project in Nueva Ecija, stating that the goal is to help homeless and minimum wage earners achieve their dream of owning a home.

The Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program, a flagship housing project of the Marcos administration, aims to provide around six million Filipino beneficiaries with safe, affordable, and comfortable homes. A memorandum of agreement has been signed between the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and government financial institutions to fund the department’s housing projects.

Once completed, the community township in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija will have 44 towers that can accommodate 11,000 housing units. The housing project will also feature several amenities and infrastructures, including a market area, livelihood center, health center, and elementary school. The project is expected to generate approximately 1.7 million jobs per year from 2023 to 2028.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez praised the President’s efforts to address the housing backlog in the country, stating that it will go a long way in realizing the dreams of millions of Filipinos who yearn for a home they can call their own. Romualdez emphasized the importance of unity in purpose and cooperation between all stakeholders in the program in order to achieve the goal of building six million houses.

He also emphasized that the President is addressing the country’s woes on all fronts, including food security, foreign investments, jobs and livelihood, public order and safety, health and social protection, and now social services like housing.