UAE leaders congratulate Qatar on successful hosting of FIFA World Cup 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to a thrilling end, with Argentina defeating France to win the coveted trophy. In celebration of this achievement and the success of the tournament, leaders from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have sent their congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to the Emir. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar. These expressions of congratulations reflect the importance of the World Cup and the pride that the region takes in its success.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also praised Qatar for its exceptional hospitality and its display of Arab cultures and values to the world during the World Cup. In a message on Twitter, he recognized the strong performances of Arab teams in the tournament, and commended Argentina’s victory as well.

“We congratulate Qatar for hosting the best Fifa World Cup ever. Your exceptional hospitality showcased authentic Arab culture and values to the world. Our teams gave their best in the World Cup with a distinctive Arab footprint. It was a well-deserved victory for Argentina,” tweeted His Highness.

