Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bill offering 50% discount on OFW remittance fees filed

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A new bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives that would provide a 50% discount on remittance fees for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The bill, called House Bill 4469, was co-authored by Representative Paolo Duterte, Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, and ACT-CIS Partylist Reps. Jeffrey Soriano and Edvic Yap.

“The billions of dollars in remittances sent home by our OFWs, our modern-day heroes, have always been one of the country’s major economic drivers. The money they send home helped the country ride out the economic shock triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is important that we protect their hard-earned earnings,” said Duterte in a statement.

The bill would also make it mandatory for OFWs and their families to attend financial education seminars conducted by the government. The total deductions that can be claimed from the discount would be capped at PHP24,000 per OFW per taxable year. If passed, the bill would provide a significant financial benefit to OFWs and their families, who often rely on remittances to support themselves.

“The hefty reduction in OFW remittance fees is possible and can even be lowered further with the use of technology, as shown by the innovations done by financial technology developers who use mobile apps and other digital platforms to offer zero transaction fees and reasonable foreign exchange rates in processing remittances,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos Family Imee Marcos Facebook

BIR to investigate alleged Php23B estate tax case of Marcos family

4 mins ago
Marijuana Plantation Benguet

Senators express reservations on medical marijuana bill

13 mins ago
Vape Law PH

Vape traders face PHP1.2bn in tax evasion case for alleged smuggling of vaping products

2 hours ago
iStock 918521002 1

PH authorities issue warning on online scams, clickbaits during holiday season

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button