Gunman says Bantag hurt by Percy Lapid’s commentary 

Self confessed gunman Joel Escorial revealed that suspended Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag was hurt by the commentaries made by slain broadcaster Percy Lapid.

In a GMA News report, this was relayed to Escorial by Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman, who plotted to kill Lapid.

“Pag namatay na daw siya duon ko lang daw ilabas ‘yun. Na si Bantag nga daw ang nag-utos na patayin si Percy,” Escorial said while recalling Villamor’s confessions.

“Tinira kasi sa radyo yung ano daw yung bahay at sasakyan ni Bantag. Nasaktan daw po si Bantag kaya nag-utos daw na iapapatay si Percy ni Bantag,” he added.

Escorial also recalled his last conversation with Villamor.

“Parang namamaalam na siya sa akin. Kasi pag nalaman na sa loob nanggaling yung trabaho, papatayin daw talaga siya,” Escorial said.

Bantag has yet to address the murder complaint filed against him.