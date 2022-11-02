Dubai begins issuing multi-entry visas for FIFA World Cup Qatar ‘Hayya’ cardholders

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) of Dubai has issued the first 90-day multiple-entry tourist visa for holders of the “Hayya card” visiting Doha for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Mohammed Jalal, a Jordanian football lover, is the first to receive the visa.

This is part of the UAE’s assistance for the State of Qatar’s staging of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by welcoming guests to the tournament and enabling them to enter and exit the UAE several times throughout its validity period.

According to Lt. General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA, Qatar is projected to attract 1.4 million tourists from November 21st to December 18th, 2022.

He also stated that the GDRFA has finished its preparations to offer a package of exceptional services to football enthusiasts and anyone wishing to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dubai.

Arrivals may get visas before entering the nation and transit between Dubai and Doha multiple times a day for matches, he noted.