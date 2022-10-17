Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Remulla maintains clear conscience amid son’s case, says only Marcos can make him resign

Staff Report

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla maintained that he is not quitting his post not until President Bongbong Marcos told him so.

Remulla said that his conscience is clear and will not interfere with the casw of his son Juanito Remulla.

Remulla’s son was arrested last week following a drug bust operation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency or PDEA.

“Isa lang po magpapa resign sa akin, kapag sinabi ng Presidente na hindi na ako nakakatulong sa kanya magre-resign na ako,” Remulla said.

The justice chief added that his situation is the best example that the country’s justice system is working.

“It never encountered my mind and it will not because my conscience is clear. This is probably the best example that the justice system is working. Yung anak ng Justice Secretary nasasadlak sa kaso may mas mabigat pa ba diyan,” he said in an interview.

Marcos said that calls for Remulla to resign following the arrest of his son have no basis.

“I think the calls for him to resign have no basis,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters on Friday.

“You call for somebody to resign if he is not doing his job or if he misbehave in that job,” he added.

Marcos said that Remulla is aware that he should not interfere with the legal proceedings involving his son.

Marcos added that the justice chief also recognizes that he must allow the processes of the judiciary to work properly and that no one in the Executive must interfere.

