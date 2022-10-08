Pinoys enjoy Muhlach’s Ensaymada in UAE for the first time at West Zone

OFWs in the UAE immediately went to their nearest West Zone Supermarket to have a taste of the World Famous Homemade Ensaymada – Muhlach!

Ronette Ariston from Al Barsha said that she has been waiting for the Ensaymada at her West Zone in TECOM – and immediately grabbed the box of Macapuno flavor that her family had been raving about.

“Sobrang natuwa ako na matitikman ko na itong Muhlach Ensaymada. Sabi kasi ng mga kamag-anak ko sa Pilipinas, talagang pinag-aagawan ito lalo na kapag may mga salu-salo at handaan,” said Ariston.

For his part, Gian Viason from Karama said that he and his flatmates were excited to try out the classic Muhlach Cheese Ensaymada flavor as they reminisced the classic taste of the Ensaymada together.

“Iba talaga ang lasa ng Ensaymada sa Pilipinas, yung keso tama lang yung alat tapos yung tinapay, sakto lang sa tamis. Ito talaga yung hinahanap-hanap kong kombinasyon ng lasa na hindi nakakaumay at uulit-ulitin mo talaga. Buti na lang meron na nito sa West Zone na walking distance lang sa flat namin!,” said Viason.

Muhlach Ensaymada is available exclusively at all West Zone Supermarkets in the UAE – so grab your box today!