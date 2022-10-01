Couple shares love for authentic Chinese dishes with Filipinos in Deira, Dubai

A couple in Dubai has brought their love for authentic Chinese dishes through their well-loved restaurant in Deira, China Sea Restaurant.

Summer and Jay Zhou have been in the United Arab Emirates since 2014. They believe that good food, especially the authentic Chinese taste, should be a dining experience that everyone in Dubai can enjoy.

“As a couple who loves to dine, we would like to share to everyone here in Dubai the best dining experience that they can get. We feel pleasure and feel so proud of sharing our culture and cuisine. This is the heart of our restaurant, offering tasty meals and a good environment perfect for gatherings and celebrations,” said Summer.

The restaurant, which is known for offering delicious and fresh-from-the-kitchen dishes, has grown into a cozy place where families from all walks of life visit to relax, unwind, and relish their cravings for tasty and savory dishes.

The couple is passionate with their business as they consider it a blessing to be able to share their culture to Filipinos and other nationalities.

“The very essence of dining is bringing people together. Through these years, people choose China Sea restaurant as their go-to place to celebrate special life occasions with their spouses, friends, and relatives. People don’t only dine but also make memories in this place,” said Jay Zhou.

Serving good food for more than 20 years

Their restaurant has been in the food business for more than 20 years.

“I want people in Dubai to taste authentic hot pot soup which we create by boiling the soup with authentic ingredients and beef bones in hours to extract the flavors for better soup in Hot Pot,” said Summer.

They have a variety of options for starters, main dishes and for both vegetable and meat lovers. Recently, they have launched their newest offerings which offers hotpot lovers several meal sets options.

A perfect place for both rest and entertainment

Filipinos also share the same love for China Sea restaurant.

Gian and Yami who lives in Al Rigga said they frequently visit the restaurant as it offers a serene environment where couples can spend a much-needed quality time.

“What we love most in China Sea is the ambiance. It is perfect for both conversations and a fun time with friends. We love their karaoke rooms and their aesthetic decors. The food is worth the price, and you can tell by the taste that is has been well prepared,” said Gian.

They have VIP rooms which are perfect for celebrating family occasions and can fit 10 to 40 persons.

They also provide a playroom for children with two professional babysitters where you can drop your children while you enjoy your meals.

China Sea Restaurant also offers a unique dining experience with their daily entertainment of “Bian Lian” or known as the Chinese Changing Mask.

You can enjoy China Sea restaurant’s eat-all-you-can menu for as low as AED69 (for Food only) and AED89 (for unlimited food and soft beverages).

Visit their restaurant at Al Maktoum Rd – near Deira Clocktower – Deira – Al Rigga – Dubai or book your reservations at 04 295 9816.