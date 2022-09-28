Amb. Ver named new PH Ambassador to UAE; Amb. Quintana crossposted to Indonesia, to serve as PH’s Permanent Representative to ASEAN

The Commission on Appointments (CA) has confirmed the appointment of a new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (AEP) of the Philippines to the UAE.

Alfonso Ferdinand Agbayani Ver will serve as the new Philippine Ambassador to the UAE following the recommendation of the committee on foreign affairs.

Current Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Hjayceelyn Quintana will be cross-posted to Jakarta Indonesia. She will be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (AEP) and Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Philippines to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Following the trends of previous Ambassador postings, it is anticipated that will take several months before both Ambassadors begin their tour of duty at their new assignment from the date of their appointment.

This, after the CA also confirmed the appointment of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo alongside 23 other Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) officials.

Prior to his appointment, Amb. Ver served as the Assistant Secretary for Middle East and African Affairs. His latest foreign post was as the Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain. He was also posted as Consul General in San Francisco, USA and in Turkey.

His first overseas assignment was at the Philippine Consulate General in Guam as Vice Consul back in 1996.

Amb. Ver graduated from the University of the Philippines with a B.A. in Political Science in 1986 and a graduate diploma in Public Management in 1995. As a scholar under the Japanese Ministry of Education’s Young Leaders Program, he earned his Master of Arts in Public Policy in 2004 at the National Graduate Institute of Policy Studies in Tokyo, Japan.

He is a career foreign service official who passed the Foreign Service Examination in 1993 and the Career Minister Examination in 2008.