Sunshine Cruz happy to meet children of Cesar Montano’s kids with Kath Angeles

Sunshine Cruz was glad to have finally met the children of her ex-husband Cesar Montano with his new wife Kath Angeles.

Sunshine shared a photo of her with the kids together with her eldest daughter Sam on her Instagram account.

“So happy to meet these cuties!!!” she wrote on her post.

RELATED STORY: Sunshine Cruz, Cesar Montano reunite in daughter’s 18th birthday

Last month, Sunshine and Cesar were also reunited during the 18th birthday of Sam.

“Who would’ve thought that after almost 10 years, mabubuo ulit one frame,” Sunshine said in an Instagram post.

“Kahit ano pa ang nangyari noon, one thing na ’di mawawala ay ang pagiging magulang namin sa mga bata,” she wrote back then.

Sunshine and Cesar tied the knot in 2008. Their marriage was then annulled in 2018.