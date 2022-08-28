EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Sunshine Cruz, Cesar Montano reunite in daughter’s 18th birthday 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Estranged couple Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano have reunited to celebrate the 18th birthday of their daughter Sam. 

On Instagram, Sunshine shared a family photo of them with all smiles. Their two daughters Angelina and Chesca were also in the photo. 

 

“It was a fun-filled and memorable night for the family. We love you very much. Happy 18th to our princess,” Sunshine wrote. 

Sam also shared a photo of her and her father Cesar hugging each other during her debut. 

“The groove is in the heart,” she said. 

Cesar recently reconnected with his children including his son Diego Loyzaga. He also celebrated his birthday with them recently. 

Sunshine and Cesar married each other in 2000 but they were annulled in 2018. 

