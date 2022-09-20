Philippine peso trades for P57.5 intraday on Tuesday

The highest exchange rate recorded by the Bankers Association of the Philippines on Tuesday, September 20 was the newest all-time low trade rate of the Philippine peso against US dollar at P57.5, following an opening rate of P57.4 on the same day.

The rates closed at P57.4, a consistent average for the week which has seen a continuous dropping trend.

The drop in the rates has been significantly immense beginning the first week of September where an increase in OFW remittance has been noted by some global remittance centers in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate of Philippine peso and dirhams on the same day averaged at P15.6 per dirham.