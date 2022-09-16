Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Julia Barretto reveals not yet ready to forgive Dennis Padilla 

4 hours ago

Actress Julia Barretto revealed that she is not yet ready to forgive her father Dennis Padilla in a recent interview with Karen Davila. 

In a recent vlog, Julia admitted that she is not yet ready to settle her issues with her father after their series of disagreements made through the years. 

“Hindi ko ipagkakait ang forgiveness but I’m just not ready. There’s just been so much pain over the years since I was young, so parang I got tired of the same thing,” the actress said. 

“It’s not difficult for us to forgive, but it’s difficult to really just… It’s not the forgiveness, it’s to forget. But there’s just a lot of fear because I don’t know what’s gonna happen.. But forgiveness, of course, definitely, that’s for my own peace of mind, di ba?” Julia continued. 

Julia said that she is not ready to speak to her father again because of fear that things will get bad again for them. 

“You know, I kinda just want to huminga lang muna from that cycle. And, you know, I’ve just been praying also na, I don’t know, maybe in God’s time and way na, you know, mag-meet kami in the middle without having to get hurt again,” Julia said.

Julia said that her father tried reaching out to her. 

“I won’t lie, I mean, he’s tried. I’m just really not ready. I don’t wanna force myself also. Because if you force yourself, then it’s not genuine, hindi siya totoo. So, I want to get to a point when we speak, it’s when I’m ready,” she added.

