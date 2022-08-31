College students in PH not required to present COVID-19 vaccination proof

The Philippines has joined five other countries that have done away with the requirement for higher education institution (HEI) students and personnel to show proof of vaccination.

The country now implements such a policy on vaccination similar to what is adopted by Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) said.

The health department reportedly said it is now giving more weight on the value of in-person and face-to-face higher education and fully supports the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) after it updated its guidelines for full face-to-face classes in HEIs.

As of Aug. 28, there were 72,476,610 fully vaccinated individuals while 17,843,348 eligible persons were administered with booster shots.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) has dropped to less than 1,000 per day, according to the OCTA Research group.