Latest NewsNewsTFT News

College students in PH not required to present COVID-19 vaccination proof

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippines has joined five other countries that have done away with the requirement for higher education institution (HEI) students and personnel to show proof of vaccination.

The country now implements such a policy on vaccination similar to what is adopted by Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) said.

The health department reportedly said it is now giving more weight on the value of in-person and face-to-face higher education and fully supports the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) after it updated its guidelines for full face-to-face classes in HEIs.

RELATED STORY: Over 1 out of 3 students still unvaccinated in PH – DepEd

As of Aug. 28, there were 72,476,610 fully vaccinated individuals while 17,843,348 eligible persons were administered with booster shots.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) has dropped to less than 1,000 per day, according to the OCTA Research group.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Philippine Bureau of Immigration 1

Marcos orders investigation on alleged appointment of new Immigration chief

4 mins ago
Uncle Roger Adobo

WATCH: Food critic ‘Uncle Roger’ blasts Food Network’s version of Philippines’ Adobo

18 mins ago
text message smartphone generic

Gov’t warns vs. oversharing info as text scammers now have names of SIM card owners

47 mins ago
pangasinan motorshow bold

Police probe motor show turned to strip show in Pangasinan

51 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button