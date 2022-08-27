Indian gangster killed in gang war in Philippines

Mandeep Manali, a ‘gangster’ from the Indian state of Punjab was shot dead in Manila on Thursday, August 25 amidst the ongoing rivalry between the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi and Davinder Bambiha gangs.

Punjab Police officials said Manali used to transmit messages of the Devinder Bambiha group members.

It is still unclear if Manali’s death is connected with his rival Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang or had fallen prey to the local mafia in the Philippines.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who owes allegiance to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed on his Facebook page that Mandeep Singh Dhariwal was shot dead to avenge the killing of Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh in a 5-hour encounter by Indian police in July.

“These petty gangsters (read Bambiha gang) have been posting various claims on social media. I will avenge the killing of Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Mannu. The revenge will be such that it will find a mention in history,” said Goldy Brar in a video posted on his Facebook account.

Brar reportedly claimed that he had urged Rupa and Mannu to surrender but they refused and fought like ‘deadly lions’.

Rupa and Mannu, both sharpshooters, were involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in the Mansa district of Punjab on June 29, local media reports said.

Authorities in the Philippines have not released details of the shooting and circulating reports said that the shooter remains unidentified.