‘Ano to buong bayan?’ PHP1.5 million electric bill shocks Laguna resident

A resident of Kalayaan, Laguna got the shock of her life upon receiving an electric bill statement from First Laguna Electric Cooperative (FLECO), Inc. amounting to more than PHP1.5 million.

On August 25, Facebook user Calimlim Anojh uploaded a photo of their electric bill for this month, baffled as to how their bill reached this high.

She captioned: “Omg. Seriously? P1.5M ang electric bill for 1 month? Ano ito buong bayan na ito ah?”

She highlighted the system loss amounting to more than PHP150,000, which is being charged to them by FLECO, as well as other system charges ranging from PH36,000 to PHP58,000.

The Facebook user pondered: “Ano ito wrong reading? Error? So ibig sabihin di kayo accurate mag-reading kasi hindi kayo nagchecheck mabuti ng reading?

“Kung sa isang unit na ito nagkamali kayo, what if sa iba pa at sa marami pa?”

She added: “At saka ang KWH nyo ay P15.89 from P8.99? Almost 7 pesos ang itinaas? Mas mataas pa sa Meralco maningil. Tapos kapag di nakabayad on due date may surcharge pa?”

The amount of surcharged stated totaled PHP140,862.

“Ang pagkakaaalm ko kapag Electric Cooperative, it helps keep rates low and maintain equally for the good community. Pero ngayon their rates continue increasing,” she said.

The Facebook post has now garnered more than 800 reactions and 1,000 shares.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

