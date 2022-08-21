Real estate is a ‘solid investment’, here’s why

Owning a real estate remains as one of the top ‘solid’ investments of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

In the latest episode of TFT Usapang OFW, Tina Salvador, Corporate Sales Channel Head for Federal Land Inc. in Makati City along with The Filipino Times’ General Manager Vince Ang, discussed online eight of the many reasons why OFWs still consider it a wise decision to invest in properties in the Philippines.

“Importanteng ma-diversify ang funds kasi pag nakatago sa bangko, hindi siya lumalago. Unlike kapag ine-invest nila sa real estate mas malaki ang kanilang savings,” said Salvador.

Salvador shared that they have many great stories of OFWs who have gained high yields from owning real estate in the Philippines.

Vince Ang said that considering that real estate properties are tangible assets, it serves as a perfect option for OFWs to invest their hard earned savings.

“Pag-retire nila sa Pilipinas, may uuwian sila. ‘Pag real estate yung pinag-nvestan mo, nakikita mo yung pinaghirapan mo,” said Ang.

They discussed that the right age for starting up investing in property is as soon as one turns of legal age.

“If sila ay nasa legal age na meaning nasa 18 years old na and can provide, proof of billing, proof of income at iba pa, pwedeng-pwede na sila mag invest,” said Salvador.

Salvador also explained that starting as young as possible allows OFWs to enjoy their property earlier.

“Mas okay mas bata sila mag-invest mas maaga nilang ma-eenjoy ang kanilang bahay,” she said.

Ang encouraged viewers by saying, “habana malakas ka pa, mag-invest na.”

In her presentation, Salvador shared eight of the main factors why owning a property in prime locations in the Philippines is a ‘solid’ investment.

She detailed how strategic the location of our country is as a center of distribution and trading post for South East Asian countries.

Second reason is Philippines’ consistent economic growth.

“We have good forecast compared to other countries. Internationally remains as the fastest growing economy in SEA in 2022,” said Salvador.

Number three reason why it’s a solid investment are the upcoming Infrastructure project and transport connectivity plans of the government.

“We are attracting more international investors. Philippines economic growth will be catalyzed by the Build, Build, Build project of the government,” she added.

Other main reasons why it’s good to invest in properties are the robust demand in the Real Estate Market and High property appreciation or High Rental Yield.

“Our team from corporate sales saw the increase in inquiries now,” said Salvador.

Salvador also explained that owning a property is no longer tedious, thanks to Federal Land’s new township projects and flexible payment terms.

“For as low as 1,600 dirhams, you can reserve your property. We also offer 10% downpayment which can be stretched within six months,” said Salvador.

Last but not the least, she emphasized how Philippines’ people and culture are the main drivers of international investors, making our economy and the real estate industry specifically a ‘solid’ and valuable investment for OFWs.

Watch the full episode of TFT: Usapang OFW here:

Federal Land has several residential projects in strategic areas in the country that you can choose from. These new properties can now be viewed at the comforts of your home using their 360 degrees virtual tour.

For more information visit https://federalland.ph or contact Kristina directly at [email protected] or send a WhatsApp message at +63 917 123 0934.