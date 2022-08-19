Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: CEB boosts Dubai flights to 10X weekly due to rising demand for leisure and OFW travel

Photo of Mark Nituma Mark Nituma4 hours ago

­­­Vibrant leisure traffic and sustained labor travel among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) prompted Cebu Pacific to increase its Dubai flights to 10 times weekly.

This was a 30 percent flight frequency increase compared to an average of 7 flights a week in the pre-pandemic period.

Speaking in the pilot episode of ‘Global Leaders Talk with Dr. Karen Remo’, CEB Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao shares that this is part of the airline’s strategic move to boost its international network and address rising demand for travel to Dubai.

“Demand has continued to be strong. I think there’s a lot of interest to go to Dubai, both for leisure and for the overseas Filipino population there,” Lao tells Dr. Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media.

Lao highlights in the interview that the airline’s frequency increase to the emirate is an outturn of the ease of flight restrictions in Dubai, economic resurgence, as well as the uptick in leisure travel paved by Expo 2020 Dubai.

The CEB official also recalls the impact of COVID-19 on their operation and the entire aviation industry at a time when aircraft were grounded for months.

For the most part of 2020, Cebu Pacific was only permitted to conduct a limited number of ‘Bayanihan flights’ to Dubai due to strict safety border measures. The flights were the airline’s response to the Philippine government’s call to bring home stranded OFWs in the Middle East.

Dubai, which was the first destination of Cebu Pacific’s inaugural long-haul flight launch in October 2013, stands as the top OFW destination in the UAE, where an estimated 1 million Filipinos currently reside and work in.

The Global Leaders Talk episode featuring Lao also touches upon the company’s toughest decisions, daunting economic consequences of COVID-19, recalibration strategies, and future plans of Cebu Pacific.

Watch the pilot episode of “Global Leaders Talk with Dr. Karen Remo” below:

Photo of Mark Nituma Mark Nituma4 hours ago
Photo of Mark Nituma

Mark Nituma

Mark is the editorial director of TFT and is currently based in its Manila headquarters. Upon graduating from UP Diliman in 2010, he joined the internationally-awarded TV magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho as a researcher. Nearly a year later, he became one of its segment producers. In a span of five years with GMA7, he was able to travel not only the Philippines’ most beautiful spots but also the country’s least visited places—from some of the war-torn areas of Mindanao to impoverished parts of Luzon and Visayas—capturing a closer look at life in these communities. Mark also worked with various TV programs and specials such as Philippine Treasure and Reel Time. After his five-year stint in the media network, he flew to Dubai in 2016 to start his career as a journalist/reporter for The Filipino Times. Got story pitches? Send Mark an email at [email protected] or drop him a line on facebook.com/mark.nituma.

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 9.31.20 PM

Apple warns of security flaw in iPhones, iPads and Macs

5 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 9.23.22 PM

Abu Dhabi Police fine 162 motorists for littering at public places in H1 2022

13 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 6.52.55 PM

Over Php 2.5M cash prizes to giveaway with LBC’s Merry Delivery raffle promo

2 hours ago
TFT HONOR 70

HONOR 70 set to release in UAE, eyes being the ‘Best Vlog Phone’

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button