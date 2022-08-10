Free webinar this August 20 to uncover potential and profits of real estate investments for OFWs

These days, overseas Filipino workers are flooded left and right with a variety of investment options that they can earn money from – but the majority of these OFWs often have doubts as to which investment tool would best address their needs for maximum earnings.

One of the investment tools that they can consider is real estate, thanks to the passive income it generates starting from the day an OFW decides to invest, and will earn even more once it’s ready for occupancy. In line with this, The Filipino Times in partnership with the Philippine Property and Investments Expo (PPIE), the largest Philippine property and investments expo in the Middle East, has initiated a free webinar for OFWs to get the necessary guidance they need to invest their hard-earned money in properties that they can earn from in the long run.

The free webinar will take place on the official Facebook page of The Filipino Times this coming August 20, at 12:00 pm UAE time, 4:00 pm PH time, moderated by Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times, together with a seasoned real estate specialist who has helped many Filipinos including OFWs to fulfill their dreams in building their very own home in the Philippines, will join The Filipino Times in this webinar, Kristina A. Salvador, Corporate Sales Channel Head of Federal Land. Inc.

She will provide key insights on the latest trends in the Philippine real estate market for Filipinos to choose the ideal property that matches their needs, as well as highlight three of the Federal Lands’ property hotspots that OFWs should explore including The Grand Midori Ortigas, Siena Towers in Marikina, and Quantum Residences in Pasay.

OFWs who will watch the free webinar will be in for a special treat as Federal Land will also be giving away exciting prizes to the live viewers!

