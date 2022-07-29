‘Maid in Malacañang’ cast, crew to donate catering funds to victims of North Luzon quake

Senator Imee Marcos announced on her Facebook page that instead of having a grand Premiere Night for the film ‘Maid in Malacañang,’ the cast and crew of the film decided to donate their budget for catering to the affected families of the earthquake in Northern Luzon.

The film, direct by Darryl Yap, is a portrayal of the last last 72 hours of the Marcoses inside the Palace before fleeing to Hawaii during the 1986 People Power Revolution.

“Sana ay maunawaan ng mga manonood ang simpleng opening night ng aming pelikula. Sapat na sa amin at ng aking pamilya na maipakita ang aming panig ng kwento at kasaysayan,” read the statement.

The decision was made after the senator personally saw the damages of the earthquake following her inspection of the Sinking Bell Tower located in Laoag City on Thursday, July 28.

She consulted with Provincial Engineer Engr. Luciano Domingo Jr, Provincial Tourism Officer Mr. Aian Raquel, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Mrs. Corazon Lilian Celia Rin, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer Mr. Marcel Tabije, Architect Rex Hofileña, and the Diocesan Heritage Committee of Laoag City to identify and assess the damages wrought by 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Northern Luzon.

The film ‘Maid in Malacañang’ will be available in movie theatres across the Philippines starting August 3, 2022.