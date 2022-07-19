Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo: P1 million reward for arrest of rape-slay suspect in Marinduque

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Senator Raffy Tulfo offered a P1 million reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect in the killing of a 21-year-old male and the rape of his 17-year-old girlfriend during a camping date in Boac, Marinduque on July 15.

The couple was attacked by an unidentified suspect while sleeping in a tent. The male victim was killed while the female victim was raped and stabbed.

In a statement, Tulfo condemned the crime and offered a reward to those who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“Walang konsensya ang gumawa ng ganitong karumal-dumal at kalunos-lunos na krimen. Kaya ako po ay magbibigay ng 1 milyong pabuya, totoo po ito, sa ikadarakip ng suspek, basta’t sigurado ako na talagang ang may sala ang madarakip at mapananagot,” said Tulfo.

In his Youtube program “Raffy Tulfo in Action,” the victim, identified as alias “Lyn,” recounted the incident.

Screen Shot 2022 07 19 at 2.56.24 PM
Screenshot of Sen. Raffy Tulfo’s YouTube program

Lyn said it was around 2:00am when the suspect entered into their tent and went ahead and stabbed her boyfriend. She managed to exit the tent but the attacker chased her and brought her back to the tent where was raped. The perpetrator also took the victims’ mobile phones and money before leaving.

The female victim was stabbed nine times and was found wounded at the side of the road at around 5:00 in the morning. The suspect remains unidentified as of writing.

PCMS. Librada Libelo of Marinduque PNP said in Tulfo’s online program on July 18 that investigation is still on going and urged the public to contact their office for any information that would help solve the crime.

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

