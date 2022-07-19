Marcos wants ‘simple’ SONA – House official

House Secretary-General Mark Llandro Mendoza says that President Bongbong Marcos wants his first State of the Nation Address to be simple.

“They have asked us to make it simple so he can prepare the message to the general public,” Mendoza told CNN Philippines when asked if there were any requests made by the Marcos camp.

“Ang gusto lang po ng Presidente ang maging simple ang SONA day,” he added.

Marcos’ first SONA will be held on July 25 and will be done face-to-face. All guests will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken 48 hours before the event.

At least 1,300 guests are invited for the SONA, and Mendoza said the majority of them have confirmed attendance.

The House official said that they have already renovated the Batasang Pambansa to accommodate more guests to implement social distancing.

Around 21,000 security personnel will be deployed during SONA. The Philippine National Police say no security threat being monitored for now.