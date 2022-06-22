Filipina tops her class at Niagara College in Canada; graduates with 98.046%

A Filipina student has topped her graduate class in Canada.

The Filipina student Jonhel Patricia Ampil, a Niagara Falls resident, completed her studies in Recreation Therapy at Niagara College (NC) in Canada with a grade of 98.046 percent.

Ampil said in an interview that she felt that “all my struggles and hard work have paid off.”

She will also receive the prestigious Governor General’s Academic Medal at her convocation ceremony on June 24 and the award is given to one student at each institution every year.

Ampil grew up in Quezon City, the largest city in the country’s capital, where she spent four years as an occupational therapist (OT) before attending the NC.