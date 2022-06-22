Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina tops her class at Niagara College in Canada; graduates with 98.046%

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Photo from Facebook: Jonhel Patricia Ampil

A Filipina student has topped her graduate class in Canada.

The Filipina student Jonhel Patricia Ampil, a Niagara Falls resident, completed her studies in Recreation Therapy at Niagara College (NC) in Canada with a grade of 98.046 percent.

Ampil said in an interview that she felt that “all my struggles and hard work have paid off.”

RELATED STORY: Daughter of Filipina housemaid graduates with honors from Harvard University

She will also receive the prestigious Governor General’s Academic Medal at her convocation ceremony on June 24 and the award is given to one student at each institution every year.

Ampil grew up in Quezon City, the largest city in the country’s capital, where she spent four years as an occupational therapist (OT) before attending the NC.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lilia Guillermo BIR

Incoming BIR chief to comply on court ruling on Marcos’ estate taxes

1 min ago
John Laylo

Philadelphia authorities offer Php1.09M reward for info on suspect in Pinoy lawyer’s death

10 mins ago
temperature new

UAE to experience temperatures of up to 49°C on June 22

2 hours ago
Gelli de Been Ariel Rivera son

Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera proud as son graduates from York University in Canada

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button