WATCH: Filipina wounded in fistfight on a street in California

A Filipina was wounded in a fistfight with a vagrant in California, the United States, as she rebuked him for taking drugs outside her house.

A report in “24 Oras Weekend” said the Filipina assaulted a vagrant as she was irked that the latter used drugs and drank alcohol in front of her house.

An argument ensued resulting into a fistfight following which the vagrant struck the Filipina leaving her injured.

The woman was left with a large bump on her head and the vagrant left only after the victim’s neighbor approached them.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident.

ACR Exclusive: Video of homeless woman attacking Asian woman outside her own house in the Excelsior District in San Francisco! We have too much violent homeless people here and no accountability! Victim told me she has a concussion and her neck hurts. pic.twitter.com/xV9hJ88uFs — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) June 2, 2022