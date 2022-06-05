Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Filipina wounded in fistfight on a street in California

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago

Screengrab from Twitter: Asian Crime Report

A Filipina was wounded in a fistfight with a vagrant in California, the United States, as she rebuked him for taking drugs outside her house.

A report in “24 Oras Weekend” said the Filipina assaulted a vagrant as she was irked that the latter used drugs and drank alcohol in front of her house.

RELATED STORY: Boxer Filipina teaches lesson to woman in NYC for discriminatory act

An argument ensued resulting into a fistfight following which the vagrant struck the Filipina leaving her injured.

The woman was left with a large bump on her head and the vagrant left only after the victim’s neighbor approached them.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Blackpink comeback

K-pop group Blackpink to stage a comeback

1 min ago
Iya Villania Drew Arellano fourth baby

TV host Iya Villania, husband Drew Arellano welcome fourth child

7 mins ago
New York Subway

Boxer Filipina teaches lesson to woman in NYC for discriminatory act

39 mins ago
Reading parents asian

Only 1 out of 4 parents in Abu Dhabi read daily with children

45 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button