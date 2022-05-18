Actress Andrea Brillantes congratulates Seth Fedelin on new series with Francine Diaz

Actress Andrea Brillantes has congratulated former screen partner Seth Fedelin on a new series with Francine Diaz.

Brillantes congratulated Fedelin on new TV series “Dirty Linen”. Fedelin announced the upcoming series by posting photos on his Instagram page on May 17.

“Maraming salamat po sa itaas at sa mga taong patuloy na naniniwala sa akin. Salamat din po sa mga co-actor at mga direktor ko po dito na magsisilbing guro at mga kaibigan,” he said. “At syempre, good luck and congrats sa atin [Francine Diaz].”

Brillantes, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, wrote a congratulatory message in the comments section.

“Congrats!!” she commented, adding a heart, smiling face and sparkles emoji.

Diaz said in her post, “So grateful for another blessing and to be a part of the new teleserye (TV series) ‘Dirty Linen.’ Looking forward to be working with a stellar cast and brilliant directors! I’m so excited!”

Besides Diaz and Fedelin, “Dirty Linen” also stars Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo, producer Dreamscape Entertainment said.