Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Project Nightfall Content creator apologizes after online backlash over video on Marcos Jr.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Project Nightfall Content creator has apologized after an online backlash over a video on Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The apology came from Polish content creator Agon Hare of Project Nightfall over the video on Philippine elections that drew flak from Marcos’s supporters.

On May 13, Hare posted a video titled “Why the Philippines chose a dictator’s son as president?” in which people’s faces were blurred for safety purposes.

RELATED STORY: Marcos spokesman debunks rumors of victory party in Amanpulo

“I made a mistake and I’d like to apologize to everyone affected by it. Especially those who have been threatened for their opinions. We wanted to give spotlight to BOTH sides, and simply allow people to speak how they feel,” he wrote in his apology on Facebook.

Project Nightfall Marcos video 2

About the title he said, “We should’ve avoided that so people actually [focused] on the video and not the ‘headline.’ I take it as a lesson moving forward.”
He said he was concerned about the interviewees’ safety.

“What I don’t think is fair though, is an INSANE amount of aggressive people who send death threats, spill to every channel, and spam total fake news all over the Internet,” he said.

READ ON: Petition to cancel Bongbong Marcos’ 2022 election bid now at the Supreme Court

“This was simply a video that showed two sides of Filipino opinions, not mine. It sucks that now that I was pushed to remove the video fearing for people’s safety,” Hare added.

Some Filipinos in the comments told Hare to stay out of the country’s politics.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times OFW remittance 1 1

OFW remittances rise 2 percent to reach $8.65 billion in Q1 2022

6 hours ago
Apple iPhone13 green

Apple tests new-gen iPhone with USB-C instead of lightning ports

6 hours ago
Megaworld BIR

BIR reschedules Megaworld’s closure order

6 hours ago
Amanpulo Bongbong Marcos

Marcos spokesman debunks rumors of victory party in Amanpulo

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button