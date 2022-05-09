Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines election 2022: Marcos Jr., Sara Duterte lead in unofficial election results

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte are tipped to win the presidential and vice-presidential race of the Philipines. The partial and unofficial count of votes from 61.05% of voting precincts shows they have retained the lead over their closest rivals.

As of 5:02 p.m. UAE time, Marcos gained 20,084,651 votes; Vice President Leni Robredo, 9,492,702; Senator Manny Pacquiao, 1,766,290; Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, 1,330,008; Senator Panfilo Lacson, 636,590; Faisal Mangondato, 79,398; Ernesto Abella, 61,386; Leody de Guzman, 55,246; Norberto Gonzales, 50,310; and Jose Montemayor, 35,331.

With 34.7 million votes counted, Duterte had 19,706,564 votes; Senator Francis Pangilinan, 6,017,896; Senate President Tito Sotto, 5,450,787; Dr. Willie Ong, 1,347,892; and Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza, 143,990.

Actor Robin Padilla topped the partial, unofficial election results for 12 Senate seats.

Padilla secured 6,441,195 voted; Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, 15,896,981; broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo, 15,240,955; Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, 13,611,577; Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero, 13,542,957; former Public Works and Highways Sec. Mark Villar, 12,604,192; Taguig Representative Alan Peter Cayetano, 12,514,348; Senator Joel Villanueva, 12,338,351 votes; Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, 12,043,798; Senator Risa Hontiveros, 10,351,953; and former Senator JV Ejercito, 10,314,576. 

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada capped off the top 12 with 9,555,084.

Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista got 8,621,296 votes; former Vice President Jejomar Binay, 8,539,844; and former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro, 8,370,231.

