LOOK: World’s biggest ruby displayed ahead of auction in Dubai

A rare rough ruby described as one of the world’s biggest was put on display for the first time ahead of an auction in Dubai.

The 8,400-carat stone, named Burj Alhamal and weighing 2.8 kilograms (over six pounds), was mined in Tanzania and was displayed at a Dubai hotel on Friday as part of SJ Gold and Diamond’s Callisto collection.

The company described it is “one of the biggest” rough rubies in the world.

Managing director Patrick Pilati said it was among the “rarest rubies ever found” and the Tanzanian stone was “not heated”.

“It has not been treated, so it’s natural and that’s why it’s precious.”

The gem with green as well as dark-purple colors might fetch up to $120 million. The precious rock will be put up for display at different locations in Dubai for the next 30 days before being auctioned.