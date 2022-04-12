Latest NewsNewsTFT News

One Cebu Party endorses Bongbong Marcos, co-founder quits

The One Cebu Party spearheaded by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia announces its support for the candidacy and presidential bid of former senator Bongbong Marcos.

But following the announcement, one of the founders of the regional party decided to step down due to conflict in the decision.

Garcia said that the decision of their regional party came after a series of consultations with provincial, municipal, and barangay leaders in the 44 municipalities and 7 cities of the Province of Cebu.

Garcia initially announced its support for the vice presidential bid of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

The brother of Garcia, Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia, resigned as the party’s secretary-general.

“From the start, I have been clear and consistent about my support for Mayor Isko Moreno’s candidacy for President, believing that he is, among the many choices, the most capable and best prepared to lead the country out of this many-pronged crisis that it now faces, and into the future,” he said.

Pablo added that he will continue campaigning for Moreno after stepping down from the regional party to avoid conflict of interest.

Moreno made a recent visit to Cebu hoping to secure an endorsement from the powerful regional bloc.

“I am not known to abandon a comrade-in-arms mid-battle. And I am not about to do so now, in the few years left of my political life,” Pablo said.

