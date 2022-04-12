LOOK: Duterte’s daughter Kitty celebrates 18th birthday

Kitty Duterte, President Rodrigo Duterte’s youngest and only daughter with his civil-law wife, Honeylet Avanceño, celebrated her 18th birthday in Dusit Thani Hotel in Davao City on the night of April 9, 2022.

The debutant’s custom-made Mak Tumang gown has similarities to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Grey’s iconic “Lava Gown”.

Kitty’s parents and incumbent Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte were also present at the lavish celebration.

Among the highlights of Kitty’s birthday is the father-and-daughter dance, as “I’ll Take Care of You” by Steven Curtis Chapman is being played. President Duterte also dedicated his own take on Regine Velasquez’s “Ikaw” to his daughter, Kitty.

High-profile politicians also attended the 18th birthday of the President’s daughter including former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, former Senator Manny Villar, senatorial candidate Salvador “ Sal” Panelo, and Kitty’s godfather, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.