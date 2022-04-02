Duterte endorses 17 senatorial candidates for 2022 elections

At least 17 senatorial candidates have been backed by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in the May elections.

Most of the candidates are part of the PDP-Laban aligned with Duterte and the UniTeam tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio, media reports said.

On Thursday, Duterte supported the following candidates during his speech at the PDP-Laban proclamation rally in Cebu:

Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero

Former senator Jinggoy Estrada

Former senator JV Ejercito

Former senator Gringo Honasan

Broadcaster Rey Langit

Deputy House Speaker Loren Legarda

House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta

Actor Robin Padilla

Former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador “Sal” Panelo

Former Energy Undersecretary Astra Pimentel

Former Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque

Former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro

Senator Joel Villanueva

Former DPWH Secretary Mark Villar

Senator Miguel Zubiri

Former PACC chief Greco Belgica

Former House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano

While Belgica, Langit, Marcoleta, Padilla, Panelo and Pimentel are part of the PDP-Laban Cusi wing’s slate, Jinggoy Estrada, Honasan, Legarda, Roque, Teodoro, Villar, and Zubiri are part of the UniTeam senatorial lineup.