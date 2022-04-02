Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte endorses 17 senatorial candidates for 2022 elections

At least 17 senatorial candidates have been backed by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in the May elections.

Most of the candidates are part of the PDP-Laban aligned with Duterte and the UniTeam tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio, media reports said.

On Thursday, Duterte supported the following candidates during his speech at the PDP-Laban proclamation rally in Cebu:

  • Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero
  • Former senator Jinggoy Estrada
  • Former senator JV Ejercito
  • Former senator Gringo Honasan
  • Broadcaster Rey Langit
  • Deputy House Speaker Loren Legarda
  • House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta
  • Actor Robin Padilla
  • Former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador “Sal” Panelo
  • Former Energy Undersecretary Astra Pimentel
  • Former Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque
  • Former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro
  • Senator Joel Villanueva
  • Former DPWH Secretary Mark Villar
  • Senator Miguel Zubiri
  • Former PACC chief Greco Belgica
  • Former House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano

While Belgica, Langit, Marcoleta, Padilla, Panelo and Pimentel are part of the PDP-Laban Cusi wing’s slate, Jinggoy Estrada, Honasan, Legarda, Roque, Teodoro, Villar, and Zubiri are part of the UniTeam senatorial lineup.

